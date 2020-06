Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fantastic community with Pool, Tennis and Playground facilities. Close to shopping, restaurants and parks. Great location for Kennesaw State University. New carpet and paint with an open floorplan, fireplace and patio. The bedrooms are large and have plenty of storage space. Bright open kitchen and a full laundry room that leads to the 2 car garage. These homes are each separated by a storage shed- no common walls!