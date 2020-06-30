1047 Plantation Way NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

Private cul-de-sac setting boasting a scenic wooded view! This gorgeously updated single-story townhome offers a crispy clean, neutral interior--all that's missing is your personal touch. The main dining/living space features a soaring vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, and an abundance of natural light, providing the perfect setup for entertaining and gathering with family on a daily basis. Whip up delicious meals in the lovely kitchen with updated granite counter tops and large pantry for extra storage. Backing up to woods and mature trees instead of neighbors, enjoy relaxing on the back deck or the sprawling backyard space, ideal for recreational activities and hosting barbecues. Located close to Kennesaw State University, Starbucks, I-75, Swift-Cantrell Park, and tons of other shopping and dining options! Don't miss out on this exquisite opportunity and schedule your showing before this one disappears!