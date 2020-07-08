All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3500 Merganser Ln

3500 Merganser Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Merganser Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 182828

Stunning master on the main in the Bridgewater swim/tennis community. Grand 2 story open foyer w/hardwood floors that lead to a huge 2 story open family room with arches and natural light views from a wall of windows. Large oversize kitchen w/ island, granite countertops and a fireplace with plenty of counter space and storage space.
Charming master bedroom with trey ceilings on the main floor and a large walk in closet. The beautifully updated master bath has his and her sinks with a large shower. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs all with private baths. The large open dining room seats 12 perfect for entertaining. A nice quiet office for those who telecommute. The schools are highly sought after and within walking distance of the highly rated Newtown park. Bridgewater has a beautiful clubhouse with a pool and tennis courts supporting Alta Tennis Teams.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182828
Property Id 182828

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5368255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Merganser Ln have any available units?
3500 Merganser Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3500 Merganser Ln have?
Some of 3500 Merganser Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Merganser Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Merganser Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Merganser Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Merganser Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 3500 Merganser Ln offer parking?
No, 3500 Merganser Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Merganser Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Merganser Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Merganser Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3500 Merganser Ln has a pool.
Does 3500 Merganser Ln have accessible units?
No, 3500 Merganser Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Merganser Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Merganser Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Merganser Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Merganser Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

