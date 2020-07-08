3500 Merganser Ln

Amenities

Stunning master on the main in the Bridgewater swim/tennis community. Grand 2 story open foyer w/hardwood floors that lead to a huge 2 story open family room with arches and natural light views from a wall of windows. Large oversize kitchen w/ island, granite countertops and a fireplace with plenty of counter space and storage space.

Charming master bedroom with trey ceilings on the main floor and a large walk in closet. The beautifully updated master bath has his and her sinks with a large shower. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs all with private baths. The large open dining room seats 12 perfect for entertaining. A nice quiet office for those who telecommute. The schools are highly sought after and within walking distance of the highly rated Newtown park. Bridgewater has a beautiful clubhouse with a pool and tennis courts supporting Alta Tennis Teams.

No Pets Allowed



