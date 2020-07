Amenities

in unit laundry putting green golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system concierge fire pit golf room hot tub internet cafe

Welcome to The Regency at Johns Creek Walk Luxury Apartments. Fall in love with our pet-friendly community and everything we have to offer. Enjoy our fully-equipped fitness center, resort-style pool with cabanas, in-home washer/dryer, and more. Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Johns Creek, GA feature designer tile floors, extra storage, carpeting, and granite countertops, adding the perfect finishing touches to your new home. Don’t hesitate any longer! Schedule your first tour today to see why our Johns Creek apartments for rent are the pinnacle of luxury living for you!