300 Edna Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This spacious four bedroom home is conveniently located off East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge in Henry County. With over 1800 sqft, there's something to offer every member of the family. On the main level is the living room, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and dining area. Downstairs is a full bathroom, laundry room and the fourth bedroom / office along with the large family room featuring a stone fireplace and French doors which open out onto the patio. Upstairs are the remaining two bathrooms and three bedrooms, all with plenty of closet space including two walk-in closets in the master bedroom.



There is an attached two car garage and the large, fenced backyard has a large patio that is great for grilling out or just enjoying the quiet, private atmosphere. Welcome Home.



Rent is $1,195/month discounted and $2390 required to move in.