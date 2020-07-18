All apartments in Henry County
300 Edna Drive
300 Edna Drive

300 Edna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Edna Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious four bedroom home is conveniently located off East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge in Henry County. With over 1800 sqft, there's something to offer every member of the family. On the main level is the living room, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and dining area. Downstairs is a full bathroom, laundry room and the fourth bedroom / office along with the large family room featuring a stone fireplace and French doors which open out onto the patio. Upstairs are the remaining two bathrooms and three bedrooms, all with plenty of closet space including two walk-in closets in the master bedroom.

There is an attached two car garage and the large, fenced backyard has a large patio that is great for grilling out or just enjoying the quiet, private atmosphere. Welcome Home.

Rent is $1,195/month discounted and $2390 required to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Edna Drive have any available units?
300 Edna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 300 Edna Drive have?
Some of 300 Edna Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Edna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Edna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Edna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Edna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 300 Edna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Edna Drive offers parking.
Does 300 Edna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Edna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Edna Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Edna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Edna Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Edna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Edna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Edna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Edna Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Edna Drive has units with air conditioning.
