Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage gym bbq/grill business center package receiving

Newly upgraded apartment homes in Locust Grove, GA. Eagle's Brooke is a newly renovated luxury apartment community nestled just outside Atlanta in Locust Grove, GA. Locust Grove is one the most diverse and growing suburbs of Atlanta, ranks as the fourth best place to raise a family in Henry County and features an array of some of the best-ranked public schools in all of Georgia. Eagle's Brooke features upgraded 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. We are located near a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options to make for a great weekend out with friends or family! Our apartment homes feature a kitchen island, tiled entry, modern black appliances, garden tub, tray ceilings, built-in computer desks, crown molding, linen closet, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connection, patio/balcony, and some upgraded options include a fireplace, built-in bookshelf, exterior storage, and wood-style plank flooring. Our residents come home to a resort-style pool with sun deck, 24-hour ...