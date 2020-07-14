All apartments in Locust Grove
Eagle's Brooke
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Eagle's Brooke

100 Malaga Way · (920) 214-9706
Location

100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA 30248

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01106 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 05310 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 01305 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09307 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 09201 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 08204 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle's Brooke.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
bbq/grill
business center
package receiving
Newly upgraded apartment homes in Locust Grove, GA. Eagle's Brooke is a newly renovated luxury apartment community nestled just outside Atlanta in Locust Grove, GA. Locust Grove is one the most diverse and growing suburbs of Atlanta, ranks as the fourth best place to raise a family in Henry County and features an array of some of the best-ranked public schools in all of Georgia. Eagle's Brooke features upgraded 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. We are located near a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options to make for a great weekend out with friends or family! Our apartment homes feature a kitchen island, tiled entry, modern black appliances, garden tub, tray ceilings, built-in computer desks, crown molding, linen closet, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connection, patio/balcony, and some upgraded options include a fireplace, built-in bookshelf, exterior storage, and wood-style plank flooring. Our residents come home to a resort-style pool with sun deck, 24-hour ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Eagle's Brooke is a gated community with ample parking. Garages are available, please call for pricing.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle's Brooke have any available units?
Eagle's Brooke has 17 units available starting at $1,178 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagle's Brooke have?
Some of Eagle's Brooke's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle's Brooke currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle's Brooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle's Brooke pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle's Brooke is pet friendly.
Does Eagle's Brooke offer parking?
Yes, Eagle's Brooke offers parking.
Does Eagle's Brooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle's Brooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle's Brooke have a pool?
Yes, Eagle's Brooke has a pool.
Does Eagle's Brooke have accessible units?
No, Eagle's Brooke does not have accessible units.
Does Eagle's Brooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle's Brooke has units with dishwashers.
Does Eagle's Brooke have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagle's Brooke has units with air conditioning.
