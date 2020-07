Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch available for immediate move-in! Clean, fresh and ready to go, this home boasts of natural light, gorgeous stone fireplace, spacious bedrooms, and master suite with separate vanities and walk-in closet. Features separate laundry room, kitchen with ample cabinet space, large back yard with deck perfect for hosting those family and friend gatherings and more! This one won't last!