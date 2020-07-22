All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

907 Ashley Crossing Lane

907 Ashley Crossing Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

907 Ashley Crossing Lane Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location&Great School!Must see this open,spacious,&private home.New interior paint,new bathroom tile,new stainless steel Refrigerator&Hood.3 Extremely lrg bedrms w/lots of lighting.Vaulted family rm w/a fireplace,Formal Dining w/view to private backyard,vaulted&bright kitchen w/lots of countertops&cabinets.Breakfast area,lrg laundry,oversize 2car gargage.Lrg screened in porch extending to Private backyard for entertaining.Long&wide driveway for private parking.Easy access to 85,985,mall,shops,restaurants,excellent schools.Rent includes landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane have any available units?
907 Ashley Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane have?
Some of 907 Ashley Crossing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Ashley Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
907 Ashley Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Ashley Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 907 Ashley Crossing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 907 Ashley Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Ashley Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 907 Ashley Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 907 Ashley Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Ashley Crossing Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Ashley Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Ashley Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
