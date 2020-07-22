907 Ashley Crossing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location&Great School!Must see this open,spacious,&private home.New interior paint,new bathroom tile,new stainless steel Refrigerator&Hood.3 Extremely lrg bedrms w/lots of lighting.Vaulted family rm w/a fireplace,Formal Dining w/view to private backyard,vaulted&bright kitchen w/lots of countertops&cabinets.Breakfast area,lrg laundry,oversize 2car gargage.Lrg screened in porch extending to Private backyard for entertaining.Long&wide driveway for private parking.Easy access to 85,985,mall,shops,restaurants,excellent schools.Rent includes landscaping.