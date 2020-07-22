707 Sand Lane

Amenities
707 Sand Ln, Lawrenceville, GA is a single family home that contains 3,116 sq ft and was built in 2017. It contains 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Features
**Single family home with brick front exteriors
**Beautiful wood floor
**Covered front porches
**Granite Counter-top with Stainless Sink & Tile Back-splash in Kitchen
**Stainless Appliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Microwave
**Garbage Disposal
**Kitchen Pantry with Wire Shelving
**Deluxe Tub & Separate Shower in Master Bathroom
**Ceramic Tile Flooring in Master Bath and all Secondary Bathrooms
**Carpet in Master Bedroom **Walk-in Closet with Wire Shelving
**Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Master Bedroom
**All plumbing fixture are chrome
Rent: $1,875.00
Deposit: $2,000.00
SCHOOLS
Lovin Elementary School
Mcconnell Middle School
Archer High School
Showing by appointment only
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Call For Appointment
Crystal: 678-863-0707
Nyeda: 678-232-2126
Jimmy: 404-884-1134
