707 Sand Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

707 Sand Ln, Lawrenceville, GA is a single family home that contains 3,116 sq ft and was built in 2017. It contains 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.



Features

**Single family home with brick front exteriors

**Beautiful wood floor

**Covered front porches

**Granite Counter-top with Stainless Sink & Tile Back-splash in Kitchen

**Stainless Appliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Microwave

**Garbage Disposal

**Kitchen Pantry with Wire Shelving

**Deluxe Tub & Separate Shower in Master Bathroom

**Ceramic Tile Flooring in Master Bath and all Secondary Bathrooms

**Carpet in Master Bedroom **Walk-in Closet with Wire Shelving

**Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Master Bedroom

**All plumbing fixture are chrome



Rent: $1,875.00

Deposit: $2,000.00



SCHOOLS

Lovin Elementary School

Mcconnell Middle School

Archer High School



Showing by appointment only

Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com



Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



Call For Appointment

Crystal: 678-863-0707

Nyeda: 678-232-2126

Jimmy: 404-884-1134



APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com