707 Sand Lane
Last updated April 26 2019 at 11:13 PM

707 Sand Lane

707 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

707 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
707 Sand Ln, Lawrenceville, GA is a single family home that contains 3,116 sq ft and was built in 2017. It contains 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Features
**Single family home with brick front exteriors
**Beautiful wood floor
**Covered front porches
**Granite Counter-top with Stainless Sink & Tile Back-splash in Kitchen
**Stainless Appliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Microwave
**Garbage Disposal
**Kitchen Pantry with Wire Shelving
**Deluxe Tub & Separate Shower in Master Bathroom
**Ceramic Tile Flooring in Master Bath and all Secondary Bathrooms
**Carpet in Master Bedroom **Walk-in Closet with Wire Shelving
**Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Master Bedroom
**All plumbing fixture are chrome

Rent: $1,875.00
Deposit: $2,000.00

SCHOOLS
Lovin Elementary School
Mcconnell Middle School
Archer High School

Showing by appointment only
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Call For Appointment
Crystal: 678-863-0707
Nyeda: 678-232-2126
Jimmy: 404-884-1134

APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Sand Lane have any available units?
707 Sand Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 707 Sand Lane have?
Some of 707 Sand Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Sand Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 Sand Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Sand Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Sand Lane is pet friendly.
Does 707 Sand Lane offer parking?
Yes, 707 Sand Lane offers parking.
Does 707 Sand Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Sand Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Sand Lane have a pool?
No, 707 Sand Lane does not have a pool.
Does 707 Sand Lane have accessible units?
No, 707 Sand Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Sand Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Sand Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Sand Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 707 Sand Lane has units with air conditioning.
