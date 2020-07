Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath townhome nestled in gated Woodland Park Estates in sought after Collins Hill school district. Private backyard with a large, new painted inside and new hardwood upstairs. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Brand new roof! New Whirpool stainless Microwave, Oven-range top, and Refrigerator. Well maintained. Kroger and Walgreens are just in walking distance! Nearby colleges include Gwinnett Technical & Georgia Gwinnett College!