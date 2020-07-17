All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

5066 Maplecliff Dr

5066 Maplecliff Dr · (678) 462-3010
Location

5066 Maplecliff Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living in this Popular 'Melrose' floor Plan House. Four bedrooms 2.5 baths located very close to Mall of GA, I-985 and close to Lake Lanier. The property features granite kitchen counter tops, back-splash, stainless steel appliances, covered back porch, covered front porch, lot of windows, spacious bedrooms, gorgeous master bath, walk in closet, two story foyer, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 Car garage. The home sits on a very nice lot with a very good size backyard and side yard. Refrigerator, blinds and garage door opener installed. Wont last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5066 Maplecliff Dr have any available units?
5066 Maplecliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5066 Maplecliff Dr have?
Some of 5066 Maplecliff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5066 Maplecliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5066 Maplecliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5066 Maplecliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5066 Maplecliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5066 Maplecliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5066 Maplecliff Dr offers parking.
Does 5066 Maplecliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5066 Maplecliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5066 Maplecliff Dr have a pool?
No, 5066 Maplecliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5066 Maplecliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 5066 Maplecliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5066 Maplecliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5066 Maplecliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5066 Maplecliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5066 Maplecliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
