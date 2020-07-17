5066 Maplecliff Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living in this Popular 'Melrose' floor Plan House. Four bedrooms 2.5 baths located very close to Mall of GA, I-985 and close to Lake Lanier. The property features granite kitchen counter tops, back-splash, stainless steel appliances, covered back porch, covered front porch, lot of windows, spacious bedrooms, gorgeous master bath, walk in closet, two story foyer, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 Car garage. The home sits on a very nice lot with a very good size backyard and side yard. Refrigerator, blinds and garage door opener installed. Wont last!!!