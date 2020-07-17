5066 Maplecliff Dr

Amenities
Enjoy living in this Popular 'Melrose' floor Plan House. Four bedrooms 2.5 baths located very close to Mall of GA, I-985 and close to Lake Lanier. The property features granite kitchen counter tops, back-splash, stainless steel appliances, covered back porch, covered front porch, lot of windows, spacious bedrooms, gorgeous master bath, walk in closet, two story foyer, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 Car garage. The home sits on a very nice lot with a very good size backyard and side yard. Refrigerator, blinds and garage door opener installed. Wont last!!!