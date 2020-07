Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Must See! Charming Rehabbed Home in Stone Mountain! - 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on Large Lot, All New Appliances, New Paint, New Kitchen Flooring, Living Room with Wet Bar, Full Basement for Storage. Great House, Priced Right! Sorry No Pets. Schools: Annistown ES, Shiloh MS, Shiloh HS.

Credit Needs to be high 600s.



(RLNE4470522)