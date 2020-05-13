All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

3751 Fryeburg Place

3751 Fryeburg Place · No Longer Available
Location

3751 Fryeburg Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
*BACK ON THE MARKET - Buyer financing fell through* Tons of curb appeal for this brick faced beauty w/ great landscaping. All rooms are large & airy w/great flooring, crown molding & pristine paint. Formal living & dining rooms; huge kit feat SS appls & informal eating area. Family rm has FP & built-ins on the feature wall. Light/bright master suite w/trey ceiling & beautiful flooring w/accent is immense & incl seating/media area, lg walk-in closet & en-suite w/dual vanity, soaking tub & step in shower. The wide open & private fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Fryeburg Place have any available units?
3751 Fryeburg Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3751 Fryeburg Place have?
Some of 3751 Fryeburg Place's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Fryeburg Place currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Fryeburg Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Fryeburg Place pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Fryeburg Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3751 Fryeburg Place offer parking?
No, 3751 Fryeburg Place does not offer parking.
Does 3751 Fryeburg Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Fryeburg Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Fryeburg Place have a pool?
No, 3751 Fryeburg Place does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Fryeburg Place have accessible units?
No, 3751 Fryeburg Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Fryeburg Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Fryeburg Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 Fryeburg Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 Fryeburg Place does not have units with air conditioning.
