Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Remodeled Hardwood floors entire house. Beautiful 3 sided brick home with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with double Decks. Oversized family room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a wall of windows overlooking the wooded backyard with a creek. Spacious Kitchen with a big island connected to the family room, Guest Bedroom, and a full bath on the main floor. Swim, tennis, and playground for entertaining the whole family.