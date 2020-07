Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard! The property also offers a two story living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, spacious eat-in kitchen, and master suite with separate garden tub and shower.



Schedule a showing and apply online today at www.GOALproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.