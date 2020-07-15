All apartments in Gwinnett County
2690 Pierce Brennen Court
2690 Pierce Brennen Court

2690 Pierce Brennen Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Pierce Brennen Court Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Move in ready in a fantastic location! Spacious 2/2.5 bath with an open Loft area. Open kitchen w/ Island, breakfast bar and view into living/dining area. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Top level features vaulted ceilings throughout. An open Loft area. Spacious Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 car garage. Close to I85, Mall of Georgia and the Gwinnett Stripers stadium! Please call to schedule a showing- 404-800-3130. Agent- Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court have any available units?
2690 Pierce Brennen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court have?
Some of 2690 Pierce Brennen Court's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Pierce Brennen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Pierce Brennen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Pierce Brennen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Pierce Brennen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Pierce Brennen Court offers parking.
Does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Pierce Brennen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court have a pool?
No, 2690 Pierce Brennen Court does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court have accessible units?
No, 2690 Pierce Brennen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Pierce Brennen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Pierce Brennen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 Pierce Brennen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
