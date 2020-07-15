2690 Pierce Brennen Court

Amenities

Move in ready in a fantastic location! Spacious 2/2.5 bath with an open Loft area. Open kitchen w/ Island, breakfast bar and view into living/dining area. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Top level features vaulted ceilings throughout. An open Loft area. Spacious Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 car garage. Close to I85, Mall of Georgia and the Gwinnett Stripers stadium! Please call to schedule a showing- 404-800-3130. Agent- Krystle Alexander