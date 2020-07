Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace bathtub refrigerator

Charming 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom home with an upstairs sitting are in the Old Norcross Station subdivision. Freshly painted with open floor plan with a large living room with a gas fireplace. Master suite with walk in closet, glass enclosed shower, garden tub, and double vanity. Three additional rooms that share a full bathroom! Great Location, minutes to Historic Norcross, shopping at the Forum and I-85!