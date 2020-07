Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME BUILT IN 2018! LOCATED IN THE LAKEVIEW AT IVY CREEK COMMUNITY. HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN. OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. IDEAL LOCATION TO SHOPPING, RECREATION, RESTAURANTS AND MORE! MALL OF GEORGIA ONLY MINUTES AWAY. IT IS A MUST SEE!