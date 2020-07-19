All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 191 Timber Laurel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
191 Timber Laurel Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

191 Timber Laurel Lane

191 Timber Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

191 Timber Laurel Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
191 Timber Laurel Lane Available 06/01/19 Colonial home in Lawrenceville - 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial home in swim tennis neighborhood on one acre cul de sac lot with terraced front yard and drive under 2 car garage. Formal living and dining rooms with french doors leading to private office. Master bedroom has a large room connected that can be used as nursery or private sitting area. Family room off kitchen with brick fireplace. New Trex flooring on large deck with cedar rails overlooking large wooded backyard. Basement has a family room, bedroom, full bath and private entrance.

(RLNE3315777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Timber Laurel Lane have any available units?
191 Timber Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 191 Timber Laurel Lane have?
Some of 191 Timber Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Timber Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
191 Timber Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Timber Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Timber Laurel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 191 Timber Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 191 Timber Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 191 Timber Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Timber Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Timber Laurel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 191 Timber Laurel Lane has a pool.
Does 191 Timber Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 191 Timber Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Timber Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Timber Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Timber Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Timber Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College