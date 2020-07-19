Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

191 Timber Laurel Lane Available 06/01/19 Colonial home in Lawrenceville - 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial home in swim tennis neighborhood on one acre cul de sac lot with terraced front yard and drive under 2 car garage. Formal living and dining rooms with french doors leading to private office. Master bedroom has a large room connected that can be used as nursery or private sitting area. Family room off kitchen with brick fireplace. New Trex flooring on large deck with cedar rails overlooking large wooded backyard. Basement has a family room, bedroom, full bath and private entrance.



(RLNE3315777)