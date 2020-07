Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access tennis court parking bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking online portal playground sauna yoga

Explore one of Atlanta's best kept secrets, tucked away in Atlanta's historic Duluth district, and within arm's reach of the city's many attractions. The Atlantic Howell Station boasts newly-renovated, spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, and European-inspired countertops. Our pet-friendly community conveniently lies near the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and State Bridge Road / Pleasant Hill Road. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the pool and heated spa with friends, or take advantage of our two tennis courts and state-of-the-art fitness and cardio center. At The Atlantic Howell Station, we make every effort to provide residents with a cherished apartment home that is unrivaled anywhere else. We look forward to showing you all that The Atlantic Howell Station has to offer!