Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful home located in the cul-de-sac well maintained 4 bedroom and 3 bath. Upstairs master retreat with large sitting area and walk in-closet, master bathroom/double vanity w/separate enclosed shower. The living room has windows that brings in natural light. One Bedroom on the main floor with full bathroom. Award winning Grayson School.

Five minutes from shopping centers and minutes away from Webb Gin Shopping, Restaurants and Alexander Park.