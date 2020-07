Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful two story home with 4BR/2.5BA located in Riverlanding Circle! Fresh two-toned interior paint and new carpet throughout. Living room upon entry. Open family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen accents new granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, and new LVP flooring. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and en suite with dual vanity and soaking tub. Backyard with patio perfect for entertaining guests. Easy freeway access. Minutes from local schools and dining. Come see this home today!