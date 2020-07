Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Excellent Mountain View High school district. All schools are nearby this home. Shopping, restaurants and parks are all within short drive.Easy access of University Parkway. Brand new home, Two story entry foyer. hardwood flooring on main. Open and bright floor plan. Solid stone counter top. Separate dining area. Separate living and family room. all bedrooms are on top floor. Over-size walk in closet. bedrooms are spacious. Separate tub and shower in master bedroom