1356 Upshur Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS home with neutral colors and architectural upgrades throughout. You'll LOVE the open & bright floorplan of this 'jewel of a home'. There's a wonderful Greatroom with gas Fireplace that opens in view of the spectacular kitchen with beautiful maple wood cabinetry that compliments the contracting black refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. The Master Suite with sitting area has a spacious bath with garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet.



Please note this is for a 16 month lease.