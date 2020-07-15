All apartments in Gwinnett County
1356 Upshur Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1356 Upshur Place

1356 Upshur Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Upshur Pl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS home with neutral colors and architectural upgrades throughout. You'll LOVE the open & bright floorplan of this 'jewel of a home'. There's a wonderful Greatroom with gas Fireplace that opens in view of the spectacular kitchen with beautiful maple wood cabinetry that compliments the contracting black refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. The Master Suite with sitting area has a spacious bath with garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet.

Please note this is for a 16 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Upshur Place have any available units?
1356 Upshur Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1356 Upshur Place have?
Some of 1356 Upshur Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Upshur Place currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Upshur Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Upshur Place pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Upshur Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1356 Upshur Place offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Upshur Place offers parking.
Does 1356 Upshur Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 Upshur Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Upshur Place have a pool?
No, 1356 Upshur Place does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Upshur Place have accessible units?
No, 1356 Upshur Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Upshur Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 Upshur Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 Upshur Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1356 Upshur Place does not have units with air conditioning.
