1112 SIMONTON GLEN Way

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6702381 to view more pictures of this property. PERFECT RENTAL HOUSE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. 4-SIDES BRICK HOME ON BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT. OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. BIG KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BLACK APPLIANCES. SEPARATE FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS. BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE WITH OPEN CONCEPT OWNERS BATHROOM, COMPLETE WITH TILED FLOORS, SEPARATE SINKS, SHOWER AND TUB. 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. FENCED BACKYARD. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.