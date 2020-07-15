All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 7130 Jumpers Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
7130 Jumpers Trl
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

7130 Jumpers Trl

7130 Jumpers Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7130 Jumpers Trail, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
7130 Jumpers Trail Fairburn Georgia 30213

This home does not accept housing voucher.

5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home. Home features formal living and formal dining.. A Bedroom on main floor. Main floor also features a full bathroom. laundry room with washer/dryer hook up.Galley style kitchen featuring all appliances, built-in microwave oven, pantry closet, countertop and cabinet space breakfast area. It leads to a sunken family room featuring a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, access to the 2 car garage and back patio. The upper level features 3 trayed guest bedrooms sharing a hall bath, an oversized master suite with 700sf of vaulted space with gable. The master bath is luxurious featuring dual vanities, separate garden tub, stall shower and walk-in closet.

Schools: Liberty Point Elementary, Sandtown Middle, & Creekside High

Approximate Size: 3113 sq ft Built 2006

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 Jumpers Trl have any available units?
7130 Jumpers Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 7130 Jumpers Trl have?
Some of 7130 Jumpers Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7130 Jumpers Trl currently offering any rent specials?
7130 Jumpers Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 Jumpers Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7130 Jumpers Trl is pet friendly.
Does 7130 Jumpers Trl offer parking?
Yes, 7130 Jumpers Trl offers parking.
Does 7130 Jumpers Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7130 Jumpers Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 Jumpers Trl have a pool?
No, 7130 Jumpers Trl does not have a pool.
Does 7130 Jumpers Trl have accessible units?
No, 7130 Jumpers Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 Jumpers Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 Jumpers Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7130 Jumpers Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7130 Jumpers Trl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Collingwood Luxury Apartment
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College