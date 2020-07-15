7130 Jumpers Trl

Amenities
7130 Jumpers Trail Fairburn Georgia 30213
This home does not accept housing voucher.
5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home. Home features formal living and formal dining.. A Bedroom on main floor. Main floor also features a full bathroom. laundry room with washer/dryer hook up.Galley style kitchen featuring all appliances, built-in microwave oven, pantry closet, countertop and cabinet space breakfast area. It leads to a sunken family room featuring a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, access to the 2 car garage and back patio. The upper level features 3 trayed guest bedrooms sharing a hall bath, an oversized master suite with 700sf of vaulted space with gable. The master bath is luxurious featuring dual vanities, separate garden tub, stall shower and walk-in closet.
Schools: Liberty Point Elementary, Sandtown Middle, & Creekside High
Approximate Size: 3113 sq ft Built 2006