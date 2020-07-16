All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6750 Greenbower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6750 Greenbower Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

6750 Greenbower Lane

6750 Greenbower Lane · (877) 462-9110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6750 Greenbower Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6750 Greenbower Lane · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Vaulted ceilings and updated kitchen - OPEN HOUSE (Candice):
Thursday, May 14, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday, May 15, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ Noon - 1:00 pm

Vaulted ceilings and newer kitchen will welcome you home to this open floor plan. Great home with garage to keep your car safe from the sun. Back balcony. Updated appliances. This is a great home! No Section 8 Vouchers accepted. See updated pictures and submit application online at www.trustedhomes.com

(RLNE3390263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 Greenbower Lane have any available units?
6750 Greenbower Lane has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6750 Greenbower Lane have?
Some of 6750 Greenbower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 Greenbower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Greenbower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 Greenbower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6750 Greenbower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6750 Greenbower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6750 Greenbower Lane offers parking.
Does 6750 Greenbower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6750 Greenbower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 Greenbower Lane have a pool?
No, 6750 Greenbower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6750 Greenbower Lane have accessible units?
No, 6750 Greenbower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 Greenbower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6750 Greenbower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6750 Greenbower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6750 Greenbower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6750 Greenbower Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity