6445 Connell Road

JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This great four-sided brick ranch home in Pointer Ridge subdivision features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. One room and bath include features of built-in shelving and double sinks. Home sits on a level lot with a nice backyard, great for outdoor leisure. Easy access to I-85. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Benjamin Banneker High School

Ronald E. Mcnair Middle School

S. L. Lewis Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.