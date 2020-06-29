All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6445 Connell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6445 Connell Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

6445 Connell Road

6445 Connell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6445 Connell Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This great four-sided brick ranch home in Pointer Ridge subdivision features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. One room and bath include features of built-in shelving and double sinks. Home sits on a level lot with a nice backyard, great for outdoor leisure. Easy access to I-85. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Benjamin Banneker High School
Ronald E. Mcnair Middle School
S. L. Lewis Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Connell Road have any available units?
6445 Connell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6445 Connell Road currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Connell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Connell Road pet-friendly?
No, 6445 Connell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6445 Connell Road offer parking?
No, 6445 Connell Road does not offer parking.
Does 6445 Connell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 Connell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Connell Road have a pool?
No, 6445 Connell Road does not have a pool.
Does 6445 Connell Road have accessible units?
No, 6445 Connell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Connell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Connell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6445 Connell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6445 Connell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College