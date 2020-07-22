6078 Pineside Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent for Free! Newly updated 3BR beauty in close proximity to Atlanta Airport is move-in ready. Features include a spacious living room and a sunny updated eat-in kitchen. Pretty hardwood flooring in the master bedroom which includes its own private bath. Enjoy the large, level backyard for outdoor fun. Hurry, our homes are going fast! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



High school: Benjamin Banneker High School

Middle school: Ronald E. Mcnair Middle School

Elementary school: Mary M. Bethune Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.