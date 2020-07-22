All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:44 PM

6078 Pineside Drive

6078 Pineside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6078 Pineside Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent for Free! Newly updated 3BR beauty in close proximity to Atlanta Airport is move-in ready. Features include a spacious living room and a sunny updated eat-in kitchen. Pretty hardwood flooring in the master bedroom which includes its own private bath. Enjoy the large, level backyard for outdoor fun. Hurry, our homes are going fast! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

High school: Benjamin Banneker High School
Middle school: Ronald E. Mcnair Middle School
Elementary school: Mary M. Bethune Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6078 Pineside Drive have any available units?
6078 Pineside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6078 Pineside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6078 Pineside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6078 Pineside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6078 Pineside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6078 Pineside Drive offer parking?
No, 6078 Pineside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6078 Pineside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6078 Pineside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6078 Pineside Drive have a pool?
No, 6078 Pineside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6078 Pineside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6078 Pineside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6078 Pineside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6078 Pineside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6078 Pineside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6078 Pineside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
