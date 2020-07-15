All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5415 Old Bill Cook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5415 Old Bill Cook Road
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:37 PM

5415 Old Bill Cook Road

5415 Old Bill Cook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5415 Old Bill Cook Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Separate Dining Room, eat in kitchen, large bonus room and formal living room. Large corner lot. Great location convenient to 85, 285 and the Airport. Ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road have any available units?
5415 Old Bill Cook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road have?
Some of 5415 Old Bill Cook Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Old Bill Cook Road currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Old Bill Cook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Old Bill Cook Road pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Old Bill Cook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Old Bill Cook Road offers parking.
Does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Old Bill Cook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road have a pool?
No, 5415 Old Bill Cook Road does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road have accessible units?
No, 5415 Old Bill Cook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Old Bill Cook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Old Bill Cook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Old Bill Cook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College