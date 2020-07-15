5415 Old Bill Cook Road

Large ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Separate Dining Room, eat in kitchen, large bonus room and formal living room. Large corner lot. Great location convenient to 85, 285 and the Airport. Ready for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
