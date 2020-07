Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

This elegant townhome is tucked away in a serene gated community located off Cascade Rd & 285. The master bedroom is spacious & tranquil. Walk-in closets, beautiful master bath to retreat to for a soak bath after a long day. A daylight, walkout finished terrace level. Huge chef's kitchen that opens to the family room, great flow for entertaining. Must follow HOA rules & regulations. Washer & dryer will not stay with the property, must bring your own.