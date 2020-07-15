All apartments in Fulton County
325 Pointer Court

325 Pointer Court · No Longer Available
Location

325 Pointer Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

