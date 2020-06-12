2830 Lajean Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Roomy 5BR 3BA Brick traditional home features hardwood floors and offers tons of space and is a perfect family abode! Enjoy the family room that opens to the dining room, kitchen breakfast bar, large fenced backyard with balcony deck and a convenient location to Interstate, airport, and downtown. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required



County: Fulton;;



Subdivision: Laurel Woods;



Sq. Footage:1288;



Year Built: 1971;



Beds 5 Baths:3;



SCHOOLS:



Elementary School: Bethune;



Middle School: McNair;



High School: Banneker;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.