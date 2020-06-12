All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:12 PM

2830 Lajean Drive

2830 Lajean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Lajean Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Roomy 5BR 3BA Brick traditional home features hardwood floors and offers tons of space and is a perfect family abode! Enjoy the family room that opens to the dining room, kitchen breakfast bar, large fenced backyard with balcony deck and a convenient location to Interstate, airport, and downtown. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required

County: Fulton;;

Subdivision: Laurel Woods;

Sq. Footage:1288;

Year Built: 1971;

Beds 5 Baths:3;

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Bethune;

Middle School: McNair;

High School: Banneker;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Lajean Drive have any available units?
2830 Lajean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2830 Lajean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Lajean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Lajean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Lajean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2830 Lajean Drive offer parking?
No, 2830 Lajean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Lajean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Lajean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Lajean Drive have a pool?
No, 2830 Lajean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Lajean Drive have accessible units?
No, 2830 Lajean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Lajean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Lajean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Lajean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Lajean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
