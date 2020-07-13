All apartments in Fulton County
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2160 Olmadison Vw
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

2160 Olmadison Vw

2160 Olmadison View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2160 Olmadison View, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2160 Olmadison View, Atlanta, GA 30349
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Brick front townhouse with front porch. Combination living room/dining room with ceiling fan and built-in shelves in the living room. There is a 1/2 bath with tile floors, kitchen with recessed lighting, refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top electric stove, microwave, pantry and breakfast bar. Laundry room with washer & dryer included and access to the 1-car rear entry garage. Upper level features two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and closet. Master bath has tile floors, jetted tub and separate shower. HOA handles landscaping and trash.

Directions: I-285 or I-85 South to Old National, go about 2.5 miles and Madison Place will be on the left.

Elementary: M.R.Hollis Innovation Academy
Middle: McNair
High: Banneker

Built 2006 Approx. 1,460 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Olmadison Vw have any available units?
2160 Olmadison Vw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2160 Olmadison Vw have?
Some of 2160 Olmadison Vw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Olmadison Vw currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Olmadison Vw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Olmadison Vw pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Olmadison Vw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2160 Olmadison Vw offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Olmadison Vw offers parking.
Does 2160 Olmadison Vw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2160 Olmadison Vw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Olmadison Vw have a pool?
No, 2160 Olmadison Vw does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Olmadison Vw have accessible units?
No, 2160 Olmadison Vw does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Olmadison Vw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 Olmadison Vw has units with dishwashers.
Does 2160 Olmadison Vw have units with air conditioning?
No, 2160 Olmadison Vw does not have units with air conditioning.
