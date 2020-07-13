2160 Olmadison Vw

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2160 Olmadison View, Atlanta, GA 30349

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Brick front townhouse with front porch. Combination living room/dining room with ceiling fan and built-in shelves in the living room. There is a 1/2 bath with tile floors, kitchen with recessed lighting, refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top electric stove, microwave, pantry and breakfast bar. Laundry room with washer & dryer included and access to the 1-car rear entry garage. Upper level features two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tile floors and tub/shower combination. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and closet. Master bath has tile floors, jetted tub and separate shower. HOA handles landscaping and trash.



Directions: I-285 or I-85 South to Old National, go about 2.5 miles and Madison Place will be on the left.



Elementary: M.R.Hollis Innovation Academy

Middle: McNair

High: Banneker



Built 2006 Approx. 1,460 s/f