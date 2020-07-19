9005 Forest Path Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A covered front porch welcomes family and friends into this spacious home! Popular floor plan features separate living rm, separate dining rm and large kitchen. The kitchen offers a great layout for family or entertaining with granite counter tops, center island, walk-in pantry, hardwood floors, sunny breakfast room, and a view to the family room. A roomy master bedroom with a sitting room, plus 3 additional large bedrms, and 3 baths are located on the second level. Full unfinished basement for overflow space or storage. Large, private backyard.