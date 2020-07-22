2945 Owlswick Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction tennis court

A brand new rental home, in the prestigious Stablegate Townhome community of Mountain Crest. Be the first to get into this rental home. The one with Lennar's Conley popular Plan on a slab available at the present. This is the only plan with a laundry room, not just a laundry closet. A beautiful master retreat on main. Wonderful flow in the kitchen and overlooking the great room with a fireplace and built-ins. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with full, a generous bath, an enormous loft & an unfinished, floored room for storage. 8 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Gym, Pool