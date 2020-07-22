All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:26 AM

2945 Owlswick Way

2945 Owlswick Way · No Longer Available
Location

2945 Owlswick Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
A brand new rental home, in the prestigious Stablegate Townhome community of Mountain Crest. Be the first to get into this rental home. The one with Lennar's Conley popular Plan on a slab available at the present. This is the only plan with a laundry room, not just a laundry closet. A beautiful master retreat on main. Wonderful flow in the kitchen and overlooking the great room with a fireplace and built-ins. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with full, a generous bath, an enormous loft & an unfinished, floored room for storage. 8 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Gym, Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Owlswick Way have any available units?
2945 Owlswick Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 2945 Owlswick Way have?
Some of 2945 Owlswick Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 Owlswick Way currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Owlswick Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Owlswick Way pet-friendly?
No, 2945 Owlswick Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 2945 Owlswick Way offer parking?
Yes, 2945 Owlswick Way offers parking.
Does 2945 Owlswick Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Owlswick Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Owlswick Way have a pool?
Yes, 2945 Owlswick Way has a pool.
Does 2945 Owlswick Way have accessible units?
No, 2945 Owlswick Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Owlswick Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 Owlswick Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2945 Owlswick Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2945 Owlswick Way does not have units with air conditioning.
