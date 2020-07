Amenities

For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6694470 to view more pictures of this property. Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after South Forsyth. Home features hardwood floors, granite countertops with tile back splash in kitchen, tiled bathroom floors, and cozy fireplace. Master bath has tiled shower and separate garden tub. Conveniently located near GA 400, shopping, and dining. Professionally managed.