All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 325 Hillsdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
325 Hillsdale Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 3:53 PM

325 Hillsdale Drive

325 Hillsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

325 Hillsdale Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Please Note this home is not ready to show. Sign up on rently and you will be notified when ready to lease.

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Stunning Home In Fayetteville, Move In Ready. Hardwoods, Appliances, Etc. Large Great Room And Elegant Formal Dining. Lovely Kitchen With Cozy Breakfast Nook Exiting Onto Your Own Private And Relaxing Screened Porch With Ceiling Fan. Upstairs Are Very Nice Large Bedrooms. Owners Suite Offers A Private Bath With Shower, Garden Tub, His And Hers Vanities Plus A Linen Closet. The 2 Secondary Bedrooms Share The Hall Bath With Double Vanity. The Basement Is Partially Finished For A Great Office Or Play Room. Hurry This Home Will Not Last Long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fayette;
Year: 1988;
Sq Ft: 2000;
Bedrooms/Baths: 3 Br / 2.5 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Fayette - Other;
Middle: Bennetts;
High: Fayette;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1988

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1520
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Hillsdale Drive have any available units?
325 Hillsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 325 Hillsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Hillsdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Hillsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 Hillsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 325 Hillsdale Drive offer parking?
No, 325 Hillsdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 325 Hillsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Hillsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Hillsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Hillsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Hillsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Hillsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Hillsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Hillsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College