Fayetteville, GA
310 Sharon Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

310 Sharon Dr

310 Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Sharon Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
garage
Fabulous Fayetteville Location! Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, brick ranch with attached 2 car carport with large attached storage area. Granite kitchen with eat in area and lots of cupboards. Partial, unfinished, walk out basement great for home gym or additional storage. Large, fenced backyard with oversized deck for enjoying the warm Georgia outdoors. Close to shopping, award winning Fayette schools, hospital, and Pinewood Studios. Easy access to Hartsfield Jackson Airport and both interstates. More pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Sharon Dr have any available units?
310 Sharon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 310 Sharon Dr have?
Some of 310 Sharon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Sharon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
310 Sharon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Sharon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 310 Sharon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 310 Sharon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 310 Sharon Dr offers parking.
Does 310 Sharon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Sharon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Sharon Dr have a pool?
No, 310 Sharon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 310 Sharon Dr have accessible units?
No, 310 Sharon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Sharon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Sharon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Sharon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Sharon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
