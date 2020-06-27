310 Sharon Dr

Amenities

Fabulous Fayetteville Location! Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, brick ranch with attached 2 car carport with large attached storage area. Granite kitchen with eat in area and lots of cupboards. Partial, unfinished, walk out basement great for home gym or additional storage. Large, fenced backyard with oversized deck for enjoying the warm Georgia outdoors. Close to shopping, award winning Fayette schools, hospital, and Pinewood Studios. Easy access to Hartsfield Jackson Airport and both interstates. More pictures coming soon!