300 Weatherly Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage media room

You will love this beautiful home with a large backyard/ ! Move right in to your freshly painted and decorated home with updated carpets, laminate floors and new granite counter tops. The huge leveled yard ready for backyard entertainment. Kitchen is large with breakfast area and open to the large family room with a fireplace. Formal dining room and formal sitting room to the front of the house. Large master with a great walk-in closet and a master bath with large soaking tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are also large with a huge bonus/media room over the garage. Close to EVERYTHING! Congratulations! You found your new home!