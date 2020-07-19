All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Weatherly Drive

300 Weatherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Weatherly Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
media room
You will love this beautiful home with a large backyard/ ! Move right in to your freshly painted and decorated home with updated carpets, laminate floors and new granite counter tops. The huge leveled yard ready for backyard entertainment. Kitchen is large with breakfast area and open to the large family room with a fireplace. Formal dining room and formal sitting room to the front of the house. Large master with a great walk-in closet and a master bath with large soaking tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are also large with a huge bonus/media room over the garage. Close to EVERYTHING! Congratulations! You found your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Weatherly Drive have any available units?
300 Weatherly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 300 Weatherly Drive have?
Some of 300 Weatherly Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Weatherly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Weatherly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Weatherly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Weatherly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 300 Weatherly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Weatherly Drive offers parking.
Does 300 Weatherly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Weatherly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Weatherly Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Weatherly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Weatherly Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Weatherly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Weatherly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Weatherly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Weatherly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Weatherly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
