Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
150 Meadowbrook
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 Meadowbrook
150 Meadowbrook Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
150 Meadowbrook Court, Fayetteville, GA 30215
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
All brick ranch-style duplex located on a cul-de-sac street. Spacious eat-in kitchen including loads of cabinetry. Private deck with storage unit and private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Meadowbrook have any available units?
150 Meadowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
Is 150 Meadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
150 Meadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Meadowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 150 Meadowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 150 Meadowbrook offer parking?
No, 150 Meadowbrook does not offer parking.
Does 150 Meadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Meadowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Meadowbrook have a pool?
No, 150 Meadowbrook does not have a pool.
Does 150 Meadowbrook have accessible units?
No, 150 Meadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Meadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Meadowbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Meadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Meadowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
