Fayetteville, GA
135 Lakemont Cir
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

135 Lakemont Cir

135 Lakemont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

135 Lakemont Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Available July 1st! Beautiful move in ready executive home in the fabulous John Weiland Lakemont Community! Enjoy the Lifestyle! Lake, Swim, Swim Team, Tennis, Sidewalk, Park, Volleyball, Neighborhood events and socials! This home has been updated with newer roof, new paint inside and out, newer neutral carpet, granite countertops. Oversized Master bedroom has french doors opening to private sitting room with vaulted ceilings. The main floor offers a 2 story entry, formal dining and living rooms, and a family room that opens to the kitchen. Sit on your front porch and enjoy easy living in Southern style, or in your private, partially wooded back yard and enjoy the peace. No Pets of any kind. Lakemont homes don't last, call today to see! (Agent Owned)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Lakemont Cir have any available units?
135 Lakemont Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 135 Lakemont Cir have?
Some of 135 Lakemont Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Lakemont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
135 Lakemont Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Lakemont Cir pet-friendly?
No, 135 Lakemont Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 135 Lakemont Cir offer parking?
Yes, 135 Lakemont Cir offers parking.
Does 135 Lakemont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Lakemont Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Lakemont Cir have a pool?
Yes, 135 Lakemont Cir has a pool.
Does 135 Lakemont Cir have accessible units?
No, 135 Lakemont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Lakemont Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Lakemont Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Lakemont Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Lakemont Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

