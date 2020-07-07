135 Lakemont Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Available July 1st! Beautiful move in ready executive home in the fabulous John Weiland Lakemont Community! Enjoy the Lifestyle! Lake, Swim, Swim Team, Tennis, Sidewalk, Park, Volleyball, Neighborhood events and socials! This home has been updated with newer roof, new paint inside and out, newer neutral carpet, granite countertops. Oversized Master bedroom has french doors opening to private sitting room with vaulted ceilings. The main floor offers a 2 story entry, formal dining and living rooms, and a family room that opens to the kitchen. Sit on your front porch and enjoy easy living in Southern style, or in your private, partially wooded back yard and enjoy the peace. No Pets of any kind. Lakemont homes don't last, call today to see! (Agent Owned)