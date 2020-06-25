130 Lockmeade Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful two story home on a finished basement in sought after Fayette County school district. Three tiered terrace in the back and built in fire pit. Home boasts marble flooring on master bath, crown molding throughout wood flooring, carpeting, built in bookcase, storage room on basement & covered gutters. With this 5 bedroom (two bonus rooms) and 3 bathroom and a half bath this is the perfect home for you to live comfortably in a sought after community.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.