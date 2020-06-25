All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

130 Lockmeade Way

Location

130 Lockmeade Way, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fire pit
carpet
Wonderful two story home on a finished basement in sought after Fayette County school district. Three tiered terrace in the back and built in fire pit. Home boasts marble flooring on master bath, crown molding throughout wood flooring, carpeting, built in bookcase, storage room on basement & covered gutters. With this 5 bedroom (two bonus rooms) and 3 bathroom and a half bath this is the perfect home for you to live comfortably in a sought after community.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Lockmeade Way have any available units?
130 Lockmeade Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 130 Lockmeade Way have?
Some of 130 Lockmeade Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Lockmeade Way currently offering any rent specials?
130 Lockmeade Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Lockmeade Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Lockmeade Way is pet friendly.
Does 130 Lockmeade Way offer parking?
No, 130 Lockmeade Way does not offer parking.
Does 130 Lockmeade Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Lockmeade Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Lockmeade Way have a pool?
No, 130 Lockmeade Way does not have a pool.
Does 130 Lockmeade Way have accessible units?
No, 130 Lockmeade Way does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Lockmeade Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Lockmeade Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Lockmeade Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Lockmeade Way does not have units with air conditioning.
