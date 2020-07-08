All apartments in Fayetteville
100 Julia Court

Location

100 Julia Court, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Wonderful home in the Woodbyne Neighborhood features 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom traditional home with basement. Formal living room and Dining room. 2 story foyer. Cozy Family room leads to kitchen with granite counter tops, backsplash and breakfast bar with breakfast nook. Upper Level features a Massive master suite, complete with sitting room and spa like master bathroom. 3 additional secondary bedrooms with JNJ Bathroom. Fantastic basement features 4 different rooms, with great storage area and full bathroom with walk out to huge backyard. Will not last! Excellent Fayetteville location within close proximity to Fayetteville Pavilion, Pinewood Studios, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Shopping, dining and entertainment.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Julia Court have any available units?
100 Julia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 100 Julia Court have?
Some of 100 Julia Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Julia Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Julia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Julia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Julia Court is pet friendly.
Does 100 Julia Court offer parking?
No, 100 Julia Court does not offer parking.
Does 100 Julia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Julia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Julia Court have a pool?
No, 100 Julia Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 Julia Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Julia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Julia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Julia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Julia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Julia Court does not have units with air conditioning.

