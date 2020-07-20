All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 100 Spring Creek Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
100 Spring Creek Ct
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

100 Spring Creek Ct

100 Spring Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

100 Spring Creek Court, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Spacious Ranch in desirable Fayette County School District! This home features a stone front porch. The foyer opens to a step down large 20 ft. x 20 ft. great room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace with gas starter. Wet bar off living room is great for entertaining! Large formal dining room sits between the wet bar and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast room with french doors leading to the private patio. It has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large Master suite with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Master bath has a double vanity, marble garden tub, and separate tiled shower. Hall bath also features a garden tub. Laundry room located near bedrooms. Huge 1 acre lot with private fenced backyard next to cul-de-sac!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Spring Creek Ct have any available units?
100 Spring Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 100 Spring Creek Ct have?
Some of 100 Spring Creek Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Spring Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
100 Spring Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Spring Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 100 Spring Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 100 Spring Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 100 Spring Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 100 Spring Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Spring Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Spring Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 100 Spring Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 100 Spring Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 100 Spring Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Spring Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Spring Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Spring Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Spring Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College