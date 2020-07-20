100 Spring Creek Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Spacious Ranch in desirable Fayette County School District! This home features a stone front porch. The foyer opens to a step down large 20 ft. x 20 ft. great room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace with gas starter. Wet bar off living room is great for entertaining! Large formal dining room sits between the wet bar and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast room with french doors leading to the private patio. It has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large Master suite with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Master bath has a double vanity, marble garden tub, and separate tiled shower. Hall bath also features a garden tub. Laundry room located near bedrooms. Huge 1 acre lot with private fenced backyard next to cul-de-sac!