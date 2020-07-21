All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated September 20 2019 at 8:06 PM

120 Hearth Way

120 Hearth Way · No Longer Available
Location

120 Hearth Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Hearth Way have any available units?
120 Hearth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 120 Hearth Way currently offering any rent specials?
120 Hearth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Hearth Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Hearth Way is pet friendly.
Does 120 Hearth Way offer parking?
No, 120 Hearth Way does not offer parking.
Does 120 Hearth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Hearth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Hearth Way have a pool?
No, 120 Hearth Way does not have a pool.
Does 120 Hearth Way have accessible units?
No, 120 Hearth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Hearth Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Hearth Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Hearth Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Hearth Way does not have units with air conditioning.
