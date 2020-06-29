All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

6800 Mann Rd

6800 Mann Road · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Mann Road, Fairburn, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Gorgeous craftsman home on private gated 35-acre estate w/ incredibly renovated interior that every family will love. This is an entertainers dream and a true gentleman's farm/equestrian estate just minutes from downtown Atlanta, 20 mins to Hartsfield and only 8 Miles to Pinewood. This estate offers the perfect combination of privacy & convenience: only minutes from schools, shopping, ATL airport, and 5 min from I-85. Open concept w/ high end finishes throughout. Lovely natural views, large heated swimming pool, finished day-light terrace level covered in shiplap, built-ins, coffered ceiling, fenced pastures, recently remodeled kitchen, 2 stocked ponds, paved driveway, two outdoor fire pits & too much more to mention. Call for more information - Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Mann Rd have any available units?
6800 Mann Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 6800 Mann Rd have?
Some of 6800 Mann Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Mann Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Mann Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Mann Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Mann Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 6800 Mann Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6800 Mann Rd offers parking.
Does 6800 Mann Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Mann Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Mann Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6800 Mann Rd has a pool.
Does 6800 Mann Rd have accessible units?
No, 6800 Mann Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Mann Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 Mann Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 Mann Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6800 Mann Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
