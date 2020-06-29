6800 Mann Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Gorgeous craftsman home on private gated 35-acre estate w/ incredibly renovated interior that every family will love. This is an entertainers dream and a true gentleman's farm/equestrian estate just minutes from downtown Atlanta, 20 mins to Hartsfield and only 8 Miles to Pinewood. This estate offers the perfect combination of privacy & convenience: only minutes from schools, shopping, ATL airport, and 5 min from I-85. Open concept w/ high end finishes throughout. Lovely natural views, large heated swimming pool, finished day-light terrace level covered in shiplap, built-ins, coffered ceiling, fenced pastures, recently remodeled kitchen, 2 stocked ponds, paved driveway, two outdoor fire pits & too much more to mention. Call for more information - Owner is a licensed real estate agent.