6405 Capitol Knoll

Amenities
- Townhome offers a large great room with fireplace, kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a dining room. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs plus 1/2 bath on the main level and much more! Get this while it's still available!
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
Electric fireplace. Attic storage! Electric water heater & Central cooling.
Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed
No Pets Allowed
