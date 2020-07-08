All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 6405 Capitol Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
6405 Capitol Knoll
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

6405 Capitol Knoll

6405 Capitol Knoll · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6405 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- Townhome offers a large great room with fireplace, kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a dining room. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs plus 1/2 bath on the main level and much more! Get this while it's still available!

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Electric fireplace. Attic storage! Electric water heater & Central cooling.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Capitol Knoll have any available units?
6405 Capitol Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 6405 Capitol Knoll have?
Some of 6405 Capitol Knoll's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Capitol Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Capitol Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Capitol Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 6405 Capitol Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 6405 Capitol Knoll offer parking?
No, 6405 Capitol Knoll does not offer parking.
Does 6405 Capitol Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Capitol Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Capitol Knoll have a pool?
No, 6405 Capitol Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Capitol Knoll have accessible units?
No, 6405 Capitol Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Capitol Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Capitol Knoll has units with dishwashers.
Does 6405 Capitol Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 6405 Capitol Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College