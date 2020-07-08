6014 Horseshoe Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 weeks free rent if move in by 3/18 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.



Enjoy single-level living in this well-maintained ranch with nice upgrades! Features include a spacious family room with a fireplace and a kitchen equipped with all appliances, gas cooking and a breakfast area. The master suite with a tray ceiling includes a roomy walk-in closet. The master bath offers an extended vanity with room for seating, a garden tub, and a shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio with a wooded buffer. Just five minutes to I-85 access!



Schedule your tour and apply online today at www.goalproperties.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.