Fairburn, GA
6014 Horseshoe Lane
Last updated March 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

6014 Horseshoe Lane

6014 Horseshoe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Horseshoe Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 weeks free rent if move in by 3/18 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.

Enjoy single-level living in this well-maintained ranch with nice upgrades! Features include a spacious family room with a fireplace and a kitchen equipped with all appliances, gas cooking and a breakfast area. The master suite with a tray ceiling includes a roomy walk-in closet. The master bath offers an extended vanity with room for seating, a garden tub, and a shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio with a wooded buffer. Just five minutes to I-85 access!

Schedule your tour and apply online today at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Horseshoe Lane have any available units?
6014 Horseshoe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 6014 Horseshoe Lane have?
Some of 6014 Horseshoe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Horseshoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Horseshoe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Horseshoe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Horseshoe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Horseshoe Lane offer parking?
No, 6014 Horseshoe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6014 Horseshoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Horseshoe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Horseshoe Lane have a pool?
No, 6014 Horseshoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Horseshoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 6014 Horseshoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Horseshoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Horseshoe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Horseshoe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Horseshoe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

