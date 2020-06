Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Fairburn - This home is perfectly situated in a great neighborhood and freeway close. The inside of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new carpet and paint throughout. Updated appliances and clean as can be! The living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The master has tray ceilings, ensuite bath with garden tub and separate shower. Two smaller rooms share the 2nd hall bath. Ready for immediate move in.



No Pets Allowed



